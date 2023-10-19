The Telugu superstar, Allu Arjun, etched his name in history by becoming the first Telugu hero to clinch the prestigious National Award for Best Actor. His riveting portrayal in director Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rise' earned him this illustrious accolade.

The 69th National Awards ceremony took place in New Delhi on October 17, where the winners finally received their well-deserved recognition.

At the awards ceremony, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon were spotted seated side by side, and what followed was a picture-perfect moment. The duo playfully recreated the iconic pose from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise,' leaving their fans ecstatic.

Kriti Sanon, who shared the National Award for Best Actor with Alia Bhatt for her performance in 'Mimi,' couldn't help but express her admiration for Allu Arjun. She shared a heartwarming photo of the two and captioned it, "It was a pleasure to share this very special moment with you @alluarjunonline. I've always admired you as an actor, and now for the amazingly warm and profound person you are."

Allu Arjun reciprocated with a sweet note of his own, expressing his enthusiasm for a potential collaboration, hinting at the possibility of starring in a film alongside Kriti Sanon.

The enchanting selfie of Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon not only celebrated their remarkable achievements but also set ablaze the desires of fans who are now clamoring to see the two actors share the screen. Allu Arjun has also expressed his wish for such a collaboration, making this a possibility that fans eagerly anticipate.

Kriti Sanon, post her National Award win, is gearing up for her next project, 'Ganpath,' alongside Tiger Shroff, a film that is already piquing the curiosity of cinephiles.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is presently immersed in the filming of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.' This highly anticipated movie is set to grace theaters on August 15, 2024, promising to be a massive cinematic spectacle.

Allu Arjun, following his Best Actor Award win, took to social media to express his gratitude. He thanked the jury, the Ministry, and the Government of India for the honor, and acknowledged the immense support of his fans and the film industry. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to director Sukumar, who played a pivotal role in his exceptional achievement.

In an endearing response to Allu Arjun's post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Dear Pushpa (and Bunny), The feeling is mutual!! Our conversations made it even more special... here's to manifesting a lot more in life. Lots of love always."

A Dream Collaboration?

As the iconic 'Pushpa' pose reverberates through social media, fans are left with the tantalizing prospect of witnessing these two talents grace the screen together in the future. The dream of an Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon collaboration is now more alive than ever, thanks to the magic of the 69th National Awards ceremony. The fervor surrounding this potential partnership only adds to the excitement of what the future holds for Bollywood and Tollywood fans alike.