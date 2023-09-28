The Indian movie "Kantara" is making waves, winning hearts in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It's a massive hit, earning a whopping four hundred crores at the box office. What's astonishing is that it was made with just Rs 30 crores. Now, everyone's eagerly waiting for "Kantara 2."

Director Rishab Shetty is already working on the sequel, and there's an exciting twist. Unlike the first part, "Kantara 2" takes us way back to the 4th century. It promises to be grand and filled with captivating stories.

The first "Kantara" jumped between the 1970s and 1980s, but the sequel explores a different time, India's ancient history in the 4th century. People are curious and excited to see this mystical era on the big screen.

Rishabh Shetty, known for his creative vision, assures us that "Kantara 2" will be a visual treat. They have more money to make the movie look even better. And despite rumours, no big Bollywood stars are in the cast. It's staying true to its regional roots.

"Kantara 2" promises to take us on a cinematic journey through time, showcasing the power of storytelling and the charm of regional cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting to step into the enchanting world of "Kantara" once again.