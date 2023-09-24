The highly anticipated Indian sci-fi extravaganza, 'Kalki 2989 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has found itself embroiled in a legal battle as leaks from the film's sets continue to plague the production. The makers of the movie have issued a stern legal statement, warning that any sharing of the film's content, be it scenes, footage, or images, is illegal and punishable under copyright law.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company behind 'Kalki 2989 AD,' made their position clear through a statement posted on social media. The notice emphasizes that the copyright and intellectual property rights for the film are solely held by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Consequently, sharing any content from the movie on social media platforms is considered a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The statement also serves as a stark warning that legal action will be taken, with the assistance of Cyber Police, against anyone found guilty of such actions.

The leaks, which have included unauthorized images from the film's sets and even a glimpse of Prabhas, have understandably frustrated the movie's production team. The makers called upon social media users to abstain from these unethical practices, highlighting the distress it causes to the dedicated professionals working on the project.

'Kalki 2989 AD' has garnered substantial attention for being one of India's most extensive science fiction films to date. Notably, it made history by being the first Indian movie ever to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con. The star-studded cast includes not only Prabhas and Deepika Padukone but also Rana Daggubati, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, who is rumored to portray the antagonist. The film was initially scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. However, there are reports suggesting a possible postponement due to the leaks, although no official confirmation has been made on this matter.