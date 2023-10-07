Anupama Parameswaran's mother has strongly denied rumours that her daughter is getting married to actor Ram Pothineni. The rumours started circulating after the two actors worked together on films such as "Hello Guru Prema Kosame" and "Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi," both of which were successful and received critical acclaim.

However, in an interview, Anupama's mother, Sunitha, called the rumours baseless and false. She said, "We don't know where these rumours are coming from. Anupama is focused on her career and is not thinking about marriage at this time."

Anupama's father also chimed in, saying that the rumours are completely false. He said, "Anupama and Ram are good friends and colleagues, but there is nothing more to their relationship."

The rumours about Anupama and Ram's marriage appear to have been fueled by their on-screen chemistry in the films they have worked together on. However, it is clear that there is no truth to the rumours. Anupama is currently focused on her upcoming film, Tillu Square, which is set to release on November 10.

Anupama Parameswaran is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, "Tillu Square," co-starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film is a sequel to the 2022 hit, DJ Tillu. It is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10, 2023.

While, Ram Pothineni's last film, "Skanda": The Attacker, performed average at the box office. However, he has a promising lineup of upcoming projects, including Double Ismart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film co-stars Sanjay Dutt and is scheduled to release on March 8, 2024.