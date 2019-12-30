Allu Arjun fans frenzy is at its peaks as the style icon gears up for the musical concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). The videos of his fans getting tattoos and Ksheera Abhishekam with the hashtag #AlluArjunArmy days before the event has taken over the internet.

Allu Arjun is set to lock horns with superstar Mahesh Babu, as his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashes with Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranti. The cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie look bigger and better than the latter. As per their pre-release trends, the Bunny's team seems to have been having an upper hand already with its songs getting a historical response.

Its songs like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma have received 123, 115, 12 and 6 million views, respectively, on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music. These four tracks have received a total of 256 million views and around 2.5 million likes together. These are the historical number for the soundtracks of a Telugu film as they are bigger than that of the songs of Baahubali 2.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert:

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are thrilled over the massive response and have planned to hold a musical concert as a part of its promotions. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter page on Sunday, December 29, to announce the date and venue of this event. The stylish star tweeted its poster and wrote, "Musical Night of Ala Vaikunthapurrammuloo on Jan 6th at Police Ground."

The success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a matter of pride for fans, who are known by the name Allu Arjun Army who never fail to try their best to support the team. One of his fans has got a permanent tattoo of his name on his left wrist and a video featuring him getting inked by Lobo has gone viral on social media.

Third anniversary of Allu Arjun Army formation:

Allu Arjun Army has completed three years of its formation. The members of this group have raised cutouts of the actor across the Telugu states and celebrating its third anniversary. The videos of the fans doing to Ksheera Abhishekam (anointing of milk) to his cutouts are creating ripples on social media.

Onther tattoo @AlluArjun_Army MY Permanent Tattoos dedicated to Our @alluarjun Annaya love u Anna @imsarathchandra @IamVenkateshRam Forever #AlluArjunArmy

Team Meetings going on in all areas. Huge gathering guaranteed at Audio launch Celebrations. Get Ready to witness Allu Boys Rage #AlluArjunArmy - Tuni Team. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

