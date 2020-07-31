Stylish star Allu Arjun has finally made an official announcement about his much-rumoured new project with director Koratala Siva on the 16th death anniversary of his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah.

Born in 1922 in Palakollu, Andhra Pradesh, late legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah played remarkable roles in over 1,000 movies. He made a huge contribution to the Telugu cinema. The Padma Shri actor passed away on July 31 in 2004. His grandson Allu Arjun, who is one of the most talented actors of Tollywood, took to his Twitter account to remember his grandfather this morning.

Allu Arjun tweets grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's pic

Allu Arjun tweeted his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's photo and wrote, "I remember this day when he left us. I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts, struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema ."

Allu Arjun announced his next movie Pushpa soon after the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, but its filming was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With five months passed after this, his upcoming film is yet to go on floors. Seeing the delay, he is said to planning back-to-back projects. He was in talks with Koratala Siva for a big project. The two met and discussed the project in the last few days.

Hours after remembering his grandfather, Allu Arjun made an official announcement about Kortala Siva's film. The stylish star tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys."

Scriptwriter Koratala Siva turned director with Prabhas' Mirchi in 2013. Later, he director Mahesh Babu in Srimanthudu (2015) and Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and Junior NTR in Janatha Garage (2016). He is now working with megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Allu Arjun's next film is another big-ticket movie to boast about in the director's career.