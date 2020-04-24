Vijay Devarakonda declined to accept director Koratala Siva's challenge of #BeTheREALMAN, saying his mother is not allowing to do any task at home. But the fans asked him to stop overacting.

Junior NTR accepted the SS Rajamouli's challenge and performed the task of #BeTheREALMAN. The young tiger nominated Koratala Siva along with Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Nagarjuna for take the Sandeep Vanga Reddy-started initiative forward in this lockdown caused by coronavirus.

Accepting his challenge, Koratala Siva completed the task of cleaning vessels and dining table. He tweeted his video on April 22 and nominated Vijay Deverakonda. The director wrote, "Here it is annayya @tarak9999. మొదటోౢ కొంచెం కష్టంగా ఉన్నా, రాను రాను అలవాటయ్యి, ఇప్పుడు సరదా అయింది. #BeTheREALMAN I now nominate @TheDeverakonda for this challenge."

Leading Telugu celebs including SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have taken the challenge of #BeTheREALMAN without a second thought. But Vijay Devarakonda surprised everyone by declining to do the task. He said that his mother did not let him do any work, saying that he doubles her work. He added, "They are still treating us like kids and not like real men."

In reply to Koratala Siva's post, Vijay Devarakonda tweeted, "Siva sir Ma mummy nannu Pani cheyanitle..Pani double avthundanta.. Intlo inka real men la chudatle mammalni.. pillallane treat chestunaru.. but will show you a glimpse of my day in lockdown.. "

Many of his fans wanted to see how Vijay Devarakonda would share the workload of his mother at his home. Some of them were impressed with his honest reply, but others were upsent with him for not accepting the #BeTheREALMAN challenge. They felt that he was overacting.

Gopi Shan @gopi_awaits1

Honesty, confidence and humbleness Ok handRaising hands How can a single tweet from u show all these qualities all at the same time Truly an inspiration for life for me, ur mindset is my goal

SuryaBhai @Surya_Bhai99

Ninnu Nominate chesindhe ekkuva PornStar Konda Anna Person facepalming Athi Tagginchuko vurke bhajana .. edho chinna task isthe cheyakunda .. nenu unique modda laga buildup isthunv Folded hands

Anjali anjali @Anjalipilla1445

Yevari mother Aina tanu pillalu entha peddavallu Aina pillalagane treat chestharu .. Edo Chinna task cheyamante school lo teacher ki cheppinattu chepthunnaru Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Deepthi Rose @DeepRK994

Acting cheymante overacting chestunnav

tarak999 @ntrabhimani999

Ninnu nominate cheidame ekuva ra konda...