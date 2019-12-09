Stylish star Allu Arjun has finally announced the release date of the teaser of his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL), which is set for worldwide release on January 12, 2020, as Sankranti treat. It is likely to beat the record of Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN)

The announcement was delayed following the sudden death of mega-fan Noor Mohammad. Geetha Arts tweeted on Sunday, "Demise of a fan is like losing an extended family member. Noor Bhai was like family to all of us. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we don't feel that this is the time for any fancy announcements. We will surely update details about #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser soon. #RIPNoorBhai."

Hours later, Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is producing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Geetha Arts, assured to reveal the date on Monday. The banner tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser update will be posted at 10:00AM in the morning followed by a surprise for all the Stylish Star @alluarjun fans Tomorrow Evening!!"

Allu Arjun, who is playing the lead role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, took to Twitter to make an official announcement about the release date of its teaser, which will hit the internet on Wednesday. The stylish star tweeted, "Alavaikunthapurramuloo Teaser on 11th December #AlaVaikunthapurramloo."

The makers are set to offer a glimpse of the teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on Monday evening. After Allu Arjun's announcement, Geetha Arts tweeted, "The Most awaited, Stylish Star @alluarjun & #Trivikram garu's #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser will release on 11th Dec. Stylish Teaser glimpse today at 04:05 pm @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Tabu #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj @iamSushanthA @pnavdeep26."

The songs and other promos of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have tremendous response, which is much bigger than that of Sarileru Neekevvaru. It should be seen whether its teaser will break the record of the first look video of the Mahesh Babu starrer, which was released on November 22 and has registered 26,487,926 views, 523,000 likes and 69,239 comments on YouTube so far.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action drama film, which has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu are in lead roles and Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Rahul Ramakrishna, Samuthirakani and Sachin Khedekar essay supporting roles in the movie.