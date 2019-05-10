Allari Naresh has turned nostalgic about the role of Ravi after his latest outing Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu received successful opening at the box office. He has now thanked all the viewers for their support.

Naresh is the son of late filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana. He had made his acting debut with Ravi Babu's 2002 movie Allari, which not only became a big hit at the box office but also set the trend for new age love stories and romantic comedies. Naresh played the role of Ravi in the movie, which got him the prefix Allari before his name.

Post the success of Allari, there was no looking back for talented Naresh, who not only carved a niche for himself but also established himself as the king of comedy. He has starred in 55 movies in his career spanning 17 years and many of them are hit at the box office. But he suffered a severe setback with more than 10 movies failing to meet their producers/distributors' expectations in recent years.

When his career was almost on the verge of collapsing, Maharshi has come as his saviour. Naresh is seen as Mahesh Babu's close friend Ravi and he has a very good scope for acting. He has done justice for his role, which is getting him praises from everyone. The role of Ravi, which gave him a big break of his career, has now brought back his fallen glory.

After seeing the humongous response for Maharshi, Allari Naresh turned nostalgic about the character and took to his Twitter account to talk about his journey. He shared a photo narrating his journey of 17 years and thanked his fans. He wrote, "From the bottom of my heart.... " Scroll down to see his narration of his journey.