Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have been close friends. The duo appeared on BFF'S Vogue together and said some amazing things about each other. According to an earlier report, Katrina was not happy with Alia Bhatt hanging out with Ranbir Kapoor but Katrina has now congratulated her BFF Alia for the success of her film Raazi crossing Rs 100 crore.

She wrote: "Congratulations Alia Bhatt, Well Deserved"

Raazi is a super hit at the box office and Alia Bhatt is riding high on success.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia had said, "Similarly, I've known Katrina for a couple of years now. We've got to know each other organically. It all happened when Kat and I started spending time in the gym. Today, she's someone who I can say is my friend. I know I can count on her when I'm in trouble and she can count on me, for sure. She's got my back and I've got hers."

Katrina has also spoken about working with Alia to Hindustan times, "I think it [teaming up with Alia] would be amazing. Not many know but I have been telling Adi (Aditya Chopra; film-maker) for the longest time that someone should make a great, big-budget and lavishly mounted film starring two girls with strong characters. I really hope he does something like that and I would love to do such a movie with Alia. I have a strong feeling that it would do amazingly well [at the box office]."

Katrina is currently working for Anand L. Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh khan and Anushka Sharma. She will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is working for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Kalank with Varun Dhawan and others. She recently finished the shoot for her upcoming film Gully Boy with Ranvir Singh.