The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together after 19 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has left their fans elated and exuberated. The epic combination of Salman Khan and Bhansali is still etched in our memories like it was just yesterday. And their reunion after all these years can only ensure another blockbuster in the making. The reports of Sanjay Bhansali approaching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film was also making rounds but no official confirmation has come our way yet.

While all of this left Bhansali fans and Salman Khan excited, Ranveer Singh, it seems is not quite happy with the development. Singh, who has given some of his career's best and well-recognised performances in Bhansali's Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the recent Padmaavat was expecting to tie up with the movie mogul for a fourth film together. But the latest reports of Bhansali tying up with Salman has put a question mark on Ranveer-Bhansali's next collaboration.

But as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the project that Ranveer Singh was slated to do was still in the pipeline and had not even been discussed. The project Bhansali wants to start with Salman Khan is an entirely different one for which he always had the vision of taking Salman and not making the film without him.

There were also the reports of Salman Khan not being too comfortable with the idea of working with his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film. On Karan Johar's Koffee couch, Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film which left us wondering whether Bhansali was considering her for the same film as well.