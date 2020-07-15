Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says that the theatres will not open for at least a year. So all hype around first week's business and star system are dead. Stars will have to go to the existing OTT platform.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, cinema halls were shut down in March as precautionary measure. Four months passed and there has been uncertainty in the opening of theatres. Many films were ready for theatrical release before the lockdown was announced. The producers of those films are suffering losses and facing a tough time. A few of them have gone on to stream their films on OTT platforms.

'The secret of success on OTT platforms'

Advising young filmmakers, Shekhar Kapur recently told that telling a good story is the secret of success on OTT platforms. He had tweeted on June 28, "New technologies are here that will make it simpler n cheaper for you to stream your own content and commercialise it. Now filmmakers can form their own streaming platforms. No need to wait in line for the current big OTT streamers. The secret to success? Tell a good story!"

After seeing the current situation, Shekhar Kapur says that theatres will not open for another year. The hysteria surrounding star power, mass releases and 100+ crore business are all dead. Everyone including superstars needs to OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps.

Shekhar Kapur tweeted on July 14, "Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple."

Shekhar Kapur added today, "The fear is that films meant for the big screen will never be as effective on small screens like TV, Video or phone. 99% of the ardent fans of #MrIndia have never ever seen Mr India on the big screen. And continue to enjoy it on smaller screens. Its the content that matters!"