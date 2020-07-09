It's been over 4 months since the lockdown was announced with the COVID-19 pandemic situation grappling the entire world and people were forced to stay at home. While social distancing subtly became everyone's norm, another trend that widely picked up across demographics is the rise in the use of OTT platforms and the demand for original content.

Many producers chose to release their films on OTT platforms which didn't go down well the multiplex owners and film distributors.

And while the discussion on the coexistence of threates and OTT platforms continues to grow, IBTimes decided to run a few polls on the topic to know what's going through the minds of the audience.

Since physical/social distancing is a norm due to coronavirus, we asked audience 'where will they watch movies now - At Home on TV/OTT (Safe) or In Cinemas (with PPE+SD). OTT garnered 75.8 per cent of the total votes while those who wished to watch movies in theatres with all precautionary measures received 24.2 per cent votes.

In another poll, we asked 'how do they feel about watching movies at home - It's better. Liking it or It's boring experience. 47.4 per cent of people said that they are liking at home while 52.6 per cent said that watching movies on your computer screens has been a boring experience.

In yet another poll, we asked if people would be willing to pay separately for fresh releases on OTT platforms/Cable TV, 37.5 per cent of votes were in favour. The remaining 62.5 per cent of the total votes said that they won't pay extra for watching movies online.

We believe that cinemas and OTTs can co-exists since both platforms offer a different cinematic experience altogether. And there's enough space for both to survive and flourish at the same time.