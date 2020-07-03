In a recent webinar moderated by Abraham Kumar, CEO, and President of Protech, Subhash Ghai said that even though the OTT (over the top) platform has expanded during Covid-19, there is no alternative to multiplexes and cinema houses in the country.

"Web series and film whatever is the production format, everywhere content is the king. People like local content, but there should be a way to say it," the filmmaker said.

According to Subhash Ghai, digital platform has created the new world for the skilled youngster and content curator, there is no need to hang about the production houses.

"Now you can become an actor, director, and entrepreneur. If the content is powerful, then easy to get monetization. Producer is ready to invest in your content," he said.

The international webinar 'Insight 8.0' was organised in collaboration with National Skill Development Council and Abhilasha Production's special programme 'Aapki Baat'.

It was attended by Subhash Ghai (Eminent filmmaker and educationist), Edward James Olmos (Hollywood Actor and Director), Steven Zubkoff (International Film Producer and Executive Chairman of Associated Financial Corporation), and Mohit Soni (CEO of Media and Entertainment Skills Council).

In this webinar, the speakers enlightened about the opportunities created by the expansion of digital platforms and the challenges facing cinema due to Covid-19.

During the webinar, the speakers said that the OTT platforms have emerged as the biggest means of entertainment during the lockdown. According to statistical data, the subscription revenue of the OTT platforms was Rs 1,200 crore in 2019. It is estimated to reach 7400 crores by 2024. In the coming years, everything from the content of OTT platforms to its marketing strategy will change, which will expand the possibilities of future employment for the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is unhappy with the central government's decision to keep cinema halls and multiplexes shut even as Unlock 2.0 gets underway, although several associated consumer services have been allowed to open up.

As per the latest guidelines given by the government regarding Unlock 2.0, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, gyms and similar places continue to remain shut even in areas which are outside containment zones.

