It's Ramayan seson in Bollywood too! After Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his version of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The star cast and the project are getting bigger and better every day with the addition of big names from North to South. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are producing the film, and the team is planning to release the film for Diwali 2025. Interestingly, the film is made into a trilogy with Ramayan Part One introducing the characters of Ram and Sita. It is reported that Hanuman and Raavan will only have a short appearance in the first part. The realm of Ramayana has been crafted by the Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, which is also overseeing the production of this epic. The creators aim to introduce innovative filmmaking technology with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted on multiple occasions.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram: He will probably abstain from alcohol and meat until the project is completed. According to sources, the actor has also avoided late-night parties to fully immerse himself in the character. He is reportedly making a dedicated effort to deeply connect with the role. Notably, Ranbir, accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt, attended the recent pran pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram temple as special guests. The actor appeared at the event dressed in an all-white kurta and dhoti set. The Animal actor is expected to commence shooting for the project in March.

Sai Pallavi as Sita: The renowned Premam actress is celebrated for her captivating smile, down-to-earth persona, and breathtaking dance skills. As per reports from various publications, the decision to cast Sai Pallavi stems from her impeccable image both on and off-screen. Initially, the role of Sita was offered to Alia Bhatt, but the Highway actress had to decline due to scheduling conflicts.

Yash as Raavan: Previous reports were suggesting that the KGF star had declined the offer as he did not want to offend his fans' sentiments by portraying Raavan. However, it seems the team has successfully persuaded him for the role. According to speculation, Yash will make a brief appearance in Ramayan Part One, with a more prominent role reserved for the sequels. Yash is likely to join the cast in July.

Sunny Deol As Hanuman: While Ramayana: Part One showcases Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, his full presence will be felt in the second and third parts of the epic trilogy. The creators are confident that, following in the footsteps of Dara Singh, Sunny Deol will become synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times.

Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan: The Merry Christmas actor has been approached for the role of Vibhishan. According to sources, Nitesh recently met Vijay and told him about the story and the exciting world he wants to create. Vijay liked the story and the pictures they had in mind. He is interested in the movie. But, it's mentioned that Vijay hasn't officially agreed yet because they're still figuring out the money details.

Bobby Deol Denies Kumbhkaran: Bobby Deol has declined the role of Kumbhkaran, Raavan's brother, as offered by the team behind the project Animal.

Lara Dutt is expected to portray Kaikeyi, Ram's stepmother, the third consort of King Dasharatha, and a crucial character in the narrative. Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty is set to play Ram's brother Lakshman. While there are rumours about Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Vikranth Massey playing different roles in the film, nothing has been confirmed as of now.