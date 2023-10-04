In recent years, the Indian Film Industry has abuzz with discussions about the ambitious project, "Ramayana." As far back as 2020, producer Madhu Mantena confirmed the grand vision of transforming the Indian Epic, Ramayana, into a captivating trilogy, led by the talented director Nitesh Tiwari. The project has spent a considerable time in the pre-production phase, and now, it's poised for a momentous leap to the shooting floors. As per the latest reports, "Ramayana" is set to commence filming in the first quarter of 2024, featuring a stellar cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in prominent roles.

Nitesh Tiwari and his team are fully prepared to embark on the "Ramayana" journey around February 2024. An insider closely associated with the development disclosed, "Nitesh Tiwari and team have been diligently working on crafting the world of Ramayana, and the groundwork is finally in place. The VFX components have been skillfully prepared by the Oscar-winning company, DNEG, and it promises to astound audiences with its visual magnificence.

Nevertheless, the true strength of Ramayana will not merely lie in its visual spectacle but in its compelling storytelling and the profound interplay of emotions between the characters." The world of Ramayana has already been meticulously constructed through the adept use of VFX, and it's now time for the actors to step into this fantastical creation.

In this monumental cinematic journey, Ranbir Kapoor steps into the esteemed role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi beautifully portrays Sita Ma. Yash, on the other hand, takes on the challenging character of the ten-headed Ravana, a role that he enthusiastically embraces.

It is said that Ranbir and Sai are scheduled to commence filming for the movie around February 2024. The initial installment of the trilogy will primarily delve into the story of Lord Ram and Sita, progressing towards the pivotal conflict of Sita Haran. The two lead actors will be devoted to the film's shooting from February until August 2024, effectively wrapping up Ramayana: Part One. Additionally, Yash, who portrays Ravana in the film, will capture his portions during July 2024.

It's noteworthy that Yash's character will play a more prominent role in the second part of the trilogy, set in Sri Lanka. He has allocated a generous timeframe of 15 days to fulfill his filming commitments for Ramayana: Part One. All three principal actors have diligently undergone their respective look tests and are excited to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of this timeless tale of love – Ramayana – meticulously crafted for the grandeur of the silver screen by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.