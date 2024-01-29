Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next directorial venture Lal Salaam had a grand audio launch affair in Chennau with dad Rajinikanth being the chief guest. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead and Superstar is making a guest appearance in this sports-drama. Set to hit the screens on February 9, AR Rahman is the music composer while the project is bankrolled by Subashkaran under Lyca Productions.

The Jailer star made a stylish entrance at the audio launch in a vintage car from the film. Fans loudly cheered as he arrived, and when he stepped out of the classic car, the audience enthusiastically shouted his favourite title, 'Thalaivar.'

During the event, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed her sadness when people labelled her father as Sanghi. She mentioned avoiding social media to stay away from posts calling her father a Sanghi. Aishwarya clarified that if Rajinikanth was a Sanghi, he wouldn't have taken up the role of a Muslim character, Moideen Bhai, in the film. "Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a 'Sanghi'. If he was a 'Sanghi', he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity," she was quoted saying. The superstar was visibly moved after hearing her daughter's speech.

'Sanghi' is a term used, sometimes negatively, for supporters of the Hindutva ideology of Sangh Parivar. Notably, Rajinikanth is portraying a Muslim character in the movie. Aishwarya's clarification came after Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush attended the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing attention to Rajinikanth's political affiliations. Aishwarya also shared that at the beginning, it was hard to get this project started because many producers were not willing to support it. She also mentioned that she didn't even consider asking her father to be part of the film but when he heard the script, he asked her whether he could play Moideen Bhai's role. "I was unsure at first. I thought, being his daughter, I still didn't have the right to impact his legacy. I never thought about him for the role until he suggested it himself," she revealed.

The 3 director also expressed gratitude to the people of Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry for treating Rajinikanth like their own son during the shooting. She then stated that Lal Salaam tackles a sensitive topic, and only someone with humanity would agree to do it, expressing her thanks to her father. At the Lal Salaam audio launch, Rajinikanth addressed the long-standing controversy regarding the eagle and crow story he spoke about at the Jailer audio launch. He clarified that he never targeted Vijay and expressed disappointment that fans of both actors misunderstood and confused his statement.

Rajinikanth emphasized that he is a well-wisher of Vijay, not a competitor. He also shared his emotional connection with his daughter. He emotionally stated that when someone prays for a boy, God grants their wish, but when they pray for a girl, parents get God itself in the form of a baby girl. "Aishwaryaa is my pride," he added.