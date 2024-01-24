All attention is focused on director SS Rajamouli's upcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. While the storyline and specific details remain tightly guarded, there's speculation that the film will embark on a globetrotting action-adventure set in modern times, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones series. Anticipation is high for Mahesh Babu's portrayal, which is expected to showcase a muscular look along with high-octane action sequences.

Rumours suggest that Mahesh Babu might portray a character inspired by the Hindu mythological god, Hanuman. Rajamouli, known for weaving narratives influenced by Indian epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata, continues this trend in his latest project.

Despite the film's setting in an African jungle adventure, Mahesh Babu's character is imbued with qualities reminiscent of Lord Hanuman – recognized for his courage and determination in facing challenges within the jungles. The character's journey is anticipated to parallel the trajectory of the Ramayana, albeit enriched with Rajamouli's distinct touch. Fans can eagerly anticipate this captivating blend of Indian mythology seamlessly integrated into an African jungle backdrop, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Adding to the intrigue, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is reportedly set to play a pivotal role, while discussions are underway with Deepika Padukone to secure the leading lady position. Currently, Mahesh Babu has embarked on a three-day technical workshop in Germany for the film, and upon his return, he is anticipated to host a grand success meet for Guntur Kaaram in India.

SSMB29 is poised to be a colossal project, boasting a staggering budget exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with reports indicating Mahesh Babu's remuneration at Rs 125 crore, a significant increase from his fee for Guntur Kaaram (40-45 crores). KL Narayanan bankrolls the film under Durga Arts's banner while Rajamouli's father Vijendra Prasad is the story writer.

Touted as the next big phenomenon in Indian cinema, writer Vijayendra Prasad recently stated about the potential involvement of Hollywood actors in this 'pan-world' project. According to a recent interview with an online entertainment portal, the creators are considering enlisting Hollywood actors for an action-adventure set in Africa.

This revelation doesn't come as a surprise, especially considering the international success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which garnered admiration from renowned figures like Makoto Shinkai, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron. Earlier speculations hinted at Chris Hemsworth making a cameo appearance in Mahesh Babu's film, along with several other Hollywood actors. Moreover, SS Rajamouli's collaboration with the Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) further fuels such prospects. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still pending.

Mahesh Babu himself has acknowledged the physical challenges posed by the project. The team is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as UnReal, motion-capture, and CG duplicate methods to elevate the film to visual brilliance. In a recent media interaction, Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rajamouli, describing it as a dream come true and emphasizing the physically demanding nature of the endeavour. He envisions SSMB29 as a pan-India film, aiming to break barriers and reach audiences nationwide.