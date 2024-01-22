Films inspired by the Ramayana continue to be a significant part of Indian cinema, offering filmmakers a rich tapestry of characters, moral dilemmas, and timeless narratives to explore. Whether through traditional retellings or modern interpretations, these films contribute to keeping the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ramayana alive in the hearts of audiences across generations. Following the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'pran pratishtha', here we take a look at films that are inspired by the timeless classic.

Sampoorna Ramayana (1961)

Helmed by director Babubhai Mistry, this cinematic creation stands as one of the earliest adaptations of the Ramayana. Offering a thorough narrative, the film delves into the epic's essence, chronicling Lord Rama's journey, Sita's abduction, and the victory of virtue over malevolence.

Lava Kusa (1963)

Under the direction of C. Pullaiah, Lava Kusa emerges as a timeless Telugu classic, centring on the narrative of Lord Rama's twin sons, Lava and Kusha. The film explores their upbringing in Valmiki's ashram and their poignant reunion with their father.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film revolves around the values of a joint family and explores relationships, love, and sacrifice. It is known for its melodic songs and family-oriented storyline. It features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Mohnish Bahl.

Raavan (2010)

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan is a modern-day adaptation inspired by the Ramayana from Raavan's point of view. The film explores the complex relationship dynamics between characters with shades of grey, providing a fresh perspective on the classic tale. It features Vikram, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

Ram Sethu (2022)

A converted archaeologist, once an atheist but now a believer, finds himself in a race against time to authenticate the existence of the revered Ram Setu. His mission becomes urgent as malevolent forces threaten to obliterate this iconic symbol of India's heritage. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in key roles with Abhishek Sharma calling the shots.

RRR (2022)

Inspired by the classic, the pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

Adipurush (2023)

An onscreen adaptation of Ramayan, the film has Prabhas playing Lord Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Directed by Om Raut, the film was a box office debacle.

HanuMan (2024)

Director Prasanth Varma's recently released superhero film Hanuman is next on the list. The film blends Indian culture and mythology with technically sound visuals and breaks away from traditional superhero film norms. It defies every rule in the book, even the one concerning the budget that holds back makers from attempting superhero flicks.