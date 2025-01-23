Famous Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni, got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26th, 2024. Zainab Ravdjee is a very talented artist, and she is known for her abstract paintings.

The much-awaited wedding of Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee is nearing.

Akhil and Zainab have been dating for a long time, and they got engaged in a private ceremony on 26 November last year. The engagement happened without any buzz, and the news was not known to many.

According to sources, the wedding of the actor and the artist will be taking place on the 24th of March, 2025. One common trait between the Akkineni brothers is that they are both very shy and private and don't like to reveal much about their personal lives on social media. Akhil's wedding is also going to be an intimate one like Naga Chaitanya's. On the day of the wedding, there will be a limited set of guests attending, including politicians, film stars, celebrities, industrialists, and notable figures.

But another thing that the brothers have in common is their wedding venue. It seems that Akhil and Zainab have selected Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad as their wedding venue. This is the same place where Naga Chaitanya and Shobitha Dhulipala married last year.

The Annapurna Studios, situated in Hyderabad, is one of the largest studios in the city. It is also very close and connected to the hearts of the Akkineni family, as the studio was founded by their grandfather, and one of the most popular actors, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, also known as ANR.

The Annapurna Studios is named after actor Nagarjuna's mother and the wife of ANR in the loving memory of her.