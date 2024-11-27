Akhil Akkineni turns off comments on his engagement IG post with Zainab Ravdjee; here's why

Twin celebrations for the Akkineni family! Nagarjuna's elder son, Naga Chaitanya who is all set to tie the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024. Naga Chaitanya's younger brother Akhil Akkineni on Tuesday announced the news of his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee and the couple are soon going to enter into wedlock.

Akhil shared pictures from his engagement and wrote. "Found me forever... Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged (sic)."

Ever since the news was announced, fans flocked to social media and wished the couple as they start a new chapter in their lives. Many netizens noticed that Akhil turned off the comments section of his engagement post on Instagram.

A section of netizens trolled him by dropping comments under other posts of Akhil, criticising him for the interfaith relationship with Zainab. Some even pointed out the age difference between the couple, sharing that Zainab was 9 years older than Akhil.

A comment read, "You guys are spoiling the overall welfare of the culture and India."

A user wrote while another quipped, "South's Priyanka and Nick."

Apart from Akhil, Nagarjuna also announced his younger son's engagement. He welcomed his "daughter-in-law" Zainab to the family.

On Tuesday, Nagarjuna on X shared a picture of Akhil and Zainab and wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and countless blessings (sic)."

Akhil and Zainab's engagement announcement comes days before Akhil's half-brother Naga Chaitanya's wedding with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Who is Zainab?

Zainab is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, fostering innovation in renewable energy.

Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, has strong connections to both the film industry and politics. He previously owned the iconic Odeon Theater in Hyderabad, which has since been transformed into a multiplex.