Popular actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in September, and have treated their fans with gorgeous pictures from their wedding. From their temple wedding to candid wedding shots, their handle is filled with love and togetherness. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a heartfelt ceremony held at a historic 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

Aditi and Siddharth also took nuptial vows in Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures from their second wedding at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan.

In the pictures, the duo look truly, deeply, madly soaked in love. They are seen posing together gazing into each other's eyes, looking into the camera, posing together at the edge of a fort in Rajasthan.

The couple exuded royalty. Aditi looks radiant in a red bridal look.

In a time when brides and celebs are opting for golden, pink, and white lehengas, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to stick to the original tradition. Aditi wore a red custom lehenga from Sabyasachi.

Aditi adorned the red Sabyasachi lehenga with golden lace at the hemline. She traditionally styled her dupatta, taking it down from one shoulder to attach it at the waist.

She had her hair tied back and adorned with jewellery.

She opted for a maang tikka with Kundan work in the centrepiece. The look was a mix of golden, silver, and stones; her jewellery was the perfect addition to honouring Indian traditional styles.

Meanwhile, Siddharth chose a white sherwani for the occasion.

He styled his sherwani with the matching off-white pyjama and carried a heavily embellished dupatta.

Both the bride and groom exuded elegance and sophistication.

The couple captioned the joint post, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other (red heart emoji)."

Aditi and Siddharth's friends from the fraternity congratulated the couple. A section of netizens were confused as to why they had a second wedding.

A user mentioned, "Why do these photos look in like AI-generated (crying emojis) , damn they r beautiful together (crying and pink heart emojis)."

Another wrote, "They are manifesting a mani Ratnam love movie goals (red heart and sparkle emojis)."

Alila Fort Bishangarh, Rajasthan

Alila Fort Bishangarh was originally constructed over 230 years ago as a defensive stronghold by Jaipur's Shekhawat clan. Today, it is an iconic piece of Rajasthan's rich heritage. This historic site has been restored into a luxurious heritage resort, preserving its architectural integrity while incorporating modern comforts. Its transformation offers historical significance and contemporary luxury, making it an ideal setting for any celebration.

Aditi and Siddharth collaborated for the first time in the 2021 Telugu action-romance movie Maha Samudram. Ever since then, they were often spotted together at public events and on social media, sparking relationship rumours.