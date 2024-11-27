On Monday, Nita Ambani was in Jeddah, Dubai, for the IPL auctions. Businesswoman Nita who is known for her exquisite looks and charming persona looked stunning at the auction of IPL.

For the event, Nita opted for a blue suit and complemented her attire with luxe jewels.

Nita Ambani's recent appearances leave fans concerned

On Monday, Nita Ambani's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, shared pictures of Nita Ambani of her on Instagram and captioned it as, "Mrs. Nita Ambani on Day 2 of #IPLauction."

Nita exuded boss lady vibes in a stylish navy blue pantsuit designed by Monisha Jaising.

Nita Ambani's look is incomplete with authentic pieces of jewellery. Along with her pantsuit, she adorned a diamond pendant necklace, elegant diamond stud earrings, a striking diamond statement ring, and a luxurious blue wristwatch. She completed her ensemble with a pair of classic black high heels.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a stroke of kajal.

Several pictures and videos of Nita Ambani have gone viral on social media. A section of netizens lauded her for her sartorial choices, while a section of netizens were of the view that Nita Ambani looked pale and dull.

Some even pointed out that Nita when she went to cast her vote, that time too she looked quite thin.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She is old and it's showing."

Another asked, "Why is her face looking weird?"

Nita Ambani is the founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita is a proud mother of three: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.