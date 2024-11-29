The Akkineni family is celebrating big! Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, has announced his engagement to artist Zainab Ravdjee. Adding to the excitement, Akhil's elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, is also getting married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala next month. Let's take a closer look at Akhil and Zainab's story.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is a 39-year-old artist known for her colorful, abstract paintings. Born and raised in Hyderabad, she comes from a prominent family. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a well-known industrialist, and her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads a renewable energy company. While Akhil is 30, Zainab is 39 and this news has become hot topic which made Akhil turn off the comments section on this Instagram.

Zainab has also explored acting, appearing in the 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. She is passionate about skincare and runs a blog called Once Upon The Skin, where she shares tips and advice.

Akhil and Zainab's Love Story

The couple reportedly met a few years ago and began dating shortly after. Their bond grew stronger, and after two years together, they decided to take the next step. Both families are thrilled about their union, and the wedding is planned for early 2025.

This is a special time for the Akkineni family. Along with Akhil and Zainab's engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is just around the corner on December 4. It's truly a season of love and celebration for the family.

Akhil and Zainab's Engagement

Akhil shared the happy news on November 26, 2024, with beautiful pictures from the ceremony. The engagement was a private event at the Akkineni family home, attended by close relatives. Dressed in white outfits, the couple looked stunning together