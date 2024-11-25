All eyes are on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding as the couple will take the plunge next month, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have been receiving hate comments from Samantha's fans. They are not reacting to the social media negativity and handling it gracefully.

Even before Naga's wedding, Sobhita is facing ire from fans. Amid ongoing negativity and hate comments about Sobhita and Chaitanya's marriage. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent remarks at her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, have grabbed headlines.

During a candid conversation with her Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her past choices and revealed that she regrets spending on expensive gifts for her ex.

While Samantha didn't explicitly name Naga Chaitanya, her statement was targeted at her ex.

In a fun chat with co-star Varun Dhawan, the actor asked Samantha about her most "ridiculous" expense. She replied, "My ex's expensive gifts," without hesitation.

Varun asked how much she spent; Samantha laughed and admitted it was "quite a bit."

Netizens school Samantha for taking a dig at Naga Chaitanya



Netizens weren't impressed with Samantha's answer and called out the actor for maligning her past relationship for headlines. They even claimed that Chay hadn't spoken ill about her.

A user said, "She's still using her past relationship for attention, but Chay didn't even utter a single word about her."

Another mentioned, "After a breakup, he never spoke her name anywhere, but she just nibbi things."

The third one said, "She can't shame him on social media like that; a true lover would never expose her things on media."

The fourth one mentioned, "Worst behaviour from Sam, Chay never ever insulted or took her name on any interviews."

Work Front

Samantha will be seen in the action-thriller film Bangaram and a web series titled Rakt Brahmand.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi.

On the personal front, he is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. The wedding will take place in the presence of family and friends.