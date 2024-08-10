Congratulations are in order for newly engaged Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, the couple sealed the love and got ringed on August 8, 2024.

The ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. The fantastic news was first shared by Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna. The veteran actor has shared a set of two pictures from the dreamy ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). In the first picture, the newly engaged couple are seen posing with Nagarjuna.

While, in the second picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuliapa were seen leaning towards each other.

He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God blesses! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

On Friday, a day after the engagement ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media account to share inside candid pictures from the ceremony.

Sobhita in one of the pictures was seen swinging facing her back with Chaitanya.

In one of the pictures, she held holding Chaitanya's hand, in another picture she was seen giggling and joyous as her happiness knew no bounds. And in the last one, it showed the couple truly, madly, deeply in love as they pose for the camera dressed in traditional attire.

They captioned the post, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on Instagram and they wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

However, ever since the engagement pictures of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya surfaced on social media, Samatha's fans, have been attacking him for the announcement.

A user wrote, "Sam is very better ........she is not good for u.."

Another mentioned, "Feeling bad for Samantha."

The third one wrote, "In search of gold, you lost diamond."

Several pictures and videos have been featured on social media that show, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, his mom Lakshmi Daggubati, his dad Nagarjuna along with his wife Amala Akkineni.

The caption on the photo shared on a fan club on X (earlier known as Twitter), read, "Chay's mother Lakshmi garu at Naga Chaitanya and Sobitha Dhulipala engagement ceremony."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.