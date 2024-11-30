Nagarjuna gifts swanky new car worth Rs 2.5 crores to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala ahead of their wedding

It's band, baaja, baarat time as Nagarjuna Akkineni's sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are all set to tie the knot in the coming days.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will get married on December 4, 2024. While the wedding date of Akhil Akkineni hasn't been announced. Several media reports claim that ahead of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding Nagarjuna added the luxury car to his collection.

Nagarjuna buys Lexus worth Rs. 2.5 crores; wedding gift for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

In the video, Nagarjuna is seen riding his new four-wheeler, the Lexus LM MPV. The swanky Lexus LM MPV reportedly costs over R2.5 crore and is maroon in colour.

The four-wheeler is a hybrid-electric vehicle that adapts to having a carbon-neutral impact on the environment.

The clip shows Nagarjuna at the RTA office in Khairatabad to get his car registered. As per a report from Asianet News, Nagarjuna has purchased the luxurious car for his son, Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law, Sobhita.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Friday, the couple had a traditional Mangalasnaanam ceremony.

On Saturday, Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her traditional ceremony, In the first picture, Sobhita looked surreal and divine in a yellow ethnic outfit, the photo shows Sobhita beaming with joy as her family members poured water and flowers on her. A second picture saw Sobhita posing with her parents and sister Samanta.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption: "Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam."

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins."

Chaitanya and Sobhita for two years. The couple got engaged in August this year. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They separated in 2021.

About Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, and initially gained fame as Femina Miss India Earth 2013. She transitioned from modelling to acting, with prominent roles in Hindi and Telugu films. In 2023, she ventured into Hollywood with Dev Patel's action thriller Monkey Man, marking Patel's directorial debut. Sobhita is also acclaimed for her role in Amazon Prime Video's series Made In Heaven.