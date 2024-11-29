Pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be bride and groom Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya kickstarted with a haldi ceremony known as the mangal snanam on Friday. The couple are set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024 in Hyderabad.

Inside Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's Mangalasnanam (haldi) rituals

Photos and videos of the actors from their haldi ceremony are now doing rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sat together fornthe ceremony and looked breath takingly beautufil in tradatuional outsiyd. The couple were seen gaazing intoe ach other;s eeys as they perofmed the mangal snanam ritual.

Sobhita donned a yellow saree. Another picture shows her wearing a red saree, while Naga Chaitanya donned a ivory traditional kurta and pajama

Another photo shows, Naga Chaitanya smiling warmly beside Sobhita during the festivities.

A video shows, the couple showered flower petals on them to give blessings. As part of the Haldi ritual, water was poured over Sobhita to conclude the ceremony. Throughout the celebrations. The couple were beaming with joy as the pre-wedding festuvties begin.

As per reports, star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will be having an eight-hour-long ritual on D-Day, according to sources.

Their wedding ceremony is reported to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Last month, bride-to-be Sobhita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she radiated elegance in a stunning pink Kanjivaram saree as she began her pre-wedding rituals, celebrating the traditional 'Pasupu Danchatam', a cherished Telugu custom marking the start of wedding celebrations. Dhulipala looks breathtaking in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law.

Work Front

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan and was also part of Made in Heaven which is streaming on Prime Videos.