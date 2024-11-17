All eyes are on power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala; the truly, madly, deeply in love couple is set to tie the knot next month. The pre-wedding festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have already begun. On Sunday, their wedding card was leaked days before the traditional South Indian.

The wedding card blends traditional South Indian design with elegance and has hanging temple bells, which signify new beginnings and blessings, along with brass lamps at the bottom, a temple in the background, cow, and banana leaves in the borders. The card was made in a pastel colour palette.

The viral wedding card welcomes guests with a beautiful message. "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya."

The card further mentioned, "Good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

When and where is the wedding?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding card reveals the wedding date and venue.

The couple will tie the knot on December 4, 2024. They are expected to tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Apart from traditional wedding cards, guests were also gifted a bucket filled with thoughtful items, including an 'ikkat-printed ensemble' and a jasmine garland.

Pre-wedding festivities kicked off in October

Bride-to-be Sobhita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she radiated elegance in a stunning pink Kanjivaram saree as she began her pre-wedding rituals, celebrating the traditional 'Pasupu Danchatam', a cherished Telugu custom marking the start of wedding celebrations. Dhulipala looks breathtaking in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by her mother-in-law.

In October, Naga Chaitanya shared his first picture with his fiancée on social media since their engagement announcement. In the new post, Naga and Sobhita are seen twinning in black outfits. Naga wore a black leather jacket and a grey T-shirt, while Sobhita chose a sleeveless black top paired with oversized baggy jeans.

Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Everything everywhere all at once." The actor has disabled his comment section.

Engagement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 at Naga's residence in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."