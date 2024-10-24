Power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The couple announced their engagement in August this year. Ever since they announced their engagement, Sobhita Dhulipala has been facing negativity and hate comments from Samantha's fans. However, this didn't stop the duo from going ahead with their wedding festivities. The couple haven't addressed the hate comments, but are avoiding the negativity and chatter around their marriage.

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes elegance in a blue silk saree; fans call her better than Samantha

Earlier this week, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga's pre-wedding festivities began, and the soon-to-be bride dropped a series of pictures on her social media performing her pre-wedding ritual.

A day after that, Sobhita Dhulipala attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and looked stunning in a blue silk tissue saree for the occasion. She matched her saree with a simple blue sleeveless blouse that had a square neckline and a Dori attached to a beaded latkan, tightening her back. The actor was seen even flaunting her huge diamond engagement ring.

Netizens were quick to slam Sobhita and compare her to Samantha; they were of the view that how much ever she tried, she couldn't match elegance and grace of Samantha. Some praised Sobhita for her sartorial choices and believed that these days Samantha has started opting for bolder outfits with plunging necklines, which doesn't suit her. Her chiselled jawline and drastic weight loss have made Samantha dull and she has lost her charm.

Samantha was last seen at the Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch with Varun Dhawan which was held in Mumbai.