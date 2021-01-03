It was in 2017 that space scientists detected a mysterious object that reached the solar system from interstellar space. After spotting the object, several space scientists claimed that this object named 'Oumuamua' is a comet. However, one top Harvard professor stood apart, and he argued that Oumuamua could be an alien probe from deep space.

Aliens visited Earth in 2017

Even though other space scientists considered the weird trajectory and abnormal acceleration of the object the result of a phenomenon called outgassing, Harvard professor Avi Loeb assured that Oumuamua is an alien probe. And now, in his upcoming book 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth', Loeb has once again claimed that aliens have visited the earth in 2017.

According to Loeb, this mysterious object reached the solar system from the director of Vega star located almost 25 light-years away. In the upcoming book, Loeb claims that Oumuamua shot past earth before moving swiftly toward the constellation Pegasus and the blackness beyond.

Alien civilization beyond human conscience?

Loeb revealed that assuming Oumuamua to be a comet has its own risks, as it will not allow humans to think out of the box which we are not familiar with.

"What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone? He's seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock. Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there. They believe we are special and unique. I think it's a prejudice that should be abandoned," said Loeb, Daily Star reports.

In his book, Loeb also talked about the possibilities of discovering more objects like Oumuamua in the future. Loeb strongly believes that there could be alien life out there in the universe, and he says that humans are not the only conscious species in the cosmos.