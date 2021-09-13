Alien abduction stories have a huge demand on online spaces, and several people from various parts of the globe have shared seemingly mysterious encounters with extraterrestrials who visited them in UFOs. Even though most of these stories are made by publicity seekers, there are some unbelievable testimonials that suggest the possibility of alien existence on the earth. And now, self-styled UFO expert James Bartley has detailed his encounter with an alien species.

Aliens communicated telepathically with the UFO expert

Bartley claimed that he was first abducted by aliens who levitated and floated into his bedroom when he was just four years old. He also made it clear that this advanced species of extraterrestrials communicated with him telepathically.

"I had an encounter in my bedroom. It was a small being, I'd say about three-and-a-half feet high. It levitated, it floated into my bedroom. I turn around and there's this little critter who's just floating there. It wasn't a case of me being frightened, it was a case of me being very territorial. The implication being this is my stuff, this is my room, these are my toys. It telepathically talked to me and told me a few things. That was the first experience that I'm aware of," Bartley told Chris Thrall's Bought the T-Shirt podcast.

On a different occasion, Bartley was allegedly abducted by three aliens who possessed claws instead of hands. The self-proclaimed UFO hunter also added that alien invasion has already begun on earth, and made it clear that reptilians are the most dominant extraterrestrial species here on earth.

"In the 1990s I had a string of experiences which culminated in a full-blown, full-waking consciousness experience when I woke up and I found three reptilians in my bedroom, but instead of normal hands they had clawed hands. I woke up to find three of those in my bedroom," added Bartley, Daily Star reports.

Are alien abductions real?

A few days back, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) researcher Chris Jones had claimed that alien abduction stories shared by people from different parts of the world could be real.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Jones.