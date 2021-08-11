Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence is real, and they bizarrely believe that an advanced alien species is in touch with astronauts in the International Space Station. Amid fueling conspiracy theories, a self-proclaimed time traveler has now claimed that aliens will visit earth on August 11, during the time of the Perseid meteor shower.

Time traveler makes bizarre claims

The unbelievable prediction is being made by a TikTok user named aesthetictimewarper, who claims to have reached the present from the year 2714. According to the time traveler, aliens will use the Perseid meteor shower as a cover and will land the earth. The self-proclaimed time traveler also claimed that a war between aliens and humans will begin in 2025.

"Yes, I am a real time traveler from the year 2714. Something amazing happens on August 11, 2021. There will be a very large meteor shower that lasts for two weeks, it will be seen in the northern hemisphere, containing the Nozic message. One of the meteors will seem different than all the others, that is because it is a ship landing on Earth, starting preparations for the first Nozic War," said the TikTok user.

The TikTok user also added that the landing of aliens on the earth is a precursor of the first Nozic war which will begin in 2025.

Other predictions made by this time traveler

This is not the first time that this TikTok user is making bizarre predictions about the future. The TikToker had previously claimed that Atlantis will be discovered in 2022. He also believes that governments all across the world will be taken over by aliens in 2023. Even though the predictions made by this self-proclaimed time traveler used to gain the attention of netizens, skeptics assure that these claims are being made just for the sake of publicity and views.