The concept of time traveling has been fascinating humans for several years, but until now, modern science has not succeeded in developing a technique that could allow humans to travel to the past and present. However, several conspiracy theorists believe that the time-traveling technique is already here on earth, and due to its curious nature, YouTube and other social media platforms are loaded with videos related to this topic. And now, a TikTok user who claims himself as a time traveler has bizarrely predicted events that could happen on earth in the future.

The discovery of the largest creature in 2022

The TikTok user who goes by the name follow_for_follow.08 warns humans that his predictions should be taken seriously. The first prediction of the self-proclaimed time traveler is regarding the discovery of a monstrous sea creature in 2022.

The time traveler claimed that humans will discover the largest creature on earth next year, and its name will be Cerine Croin. However, he did not mention the place in which we will discover it, but he made it clear that Cerine Croin will be a marine creature.

The biggest earthquake to hit California

The time traveler later predicted that the biggest earthquake humans have ever witnessed will happen in 2024. He also made it clear that this earthquake will happen in California, and it could be devastating.

This is not the first time that bizarre time travel videos are going viral on the internet. A YouTube channel named Apex TV is notorious for publishing bizarre time travel videos where unknown masked people come forward and claim that they have reached the present from the future. However, the YouTube channel did not provide any authentic proof to substantiate their claims, and later, it was revealed that they made all these clips using amateur actors who pretend as time travelers.