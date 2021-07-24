The concept of time traveling has been perplexing humans for years. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, several people strongly believe that time travel is possible, and some of them even claim that governments all across the world could be aware of this fact. Due to the curious nature of the subject, time travel is one of the hottest debating points among conspiracy theorists. And now, a self-proclaimed time traveler who goes by the name 'futuretimetraveller' on TikTok has bizarrely warned that aliens will visit the earth in 2022.

Aliens will come in peace, the US will trigger war

In the video, the self-styled time traveler revealed that he has reached the present from the year 2491. According to him, several types of alien beings along with humans are living on the earth in 2491.

The time traveler claimed that aliens will first make their appearance on earth on May 24, 2022.

"They come in peace and don't mean harm but the US attack them and begin in the first of many inter-dimensional wars. They are about 7 feet 4 inches tall and have long-shaped skulls, dark grey, and distorted appearance. They do not come to be harmful but are extremely dangerous when provoked," said the time traveler.

However, the TikToker failed to provide zero evidence to prove his views. Most of the viewers who watched the video claimed that the TikTok user might be trying to garner some views and publicity with these clips. But a section of people believe that aliens are real, and the predictions made by the self-styled time traveler could turn true in the coming years.

Another time traveler predicts earthquake

A few days back, another TikToker who claims to be a time traveler had claimed that the biggest creature on planet earth will be discovered in 2022. He also predicted that a devastating earthquake could hit California in 2024.

There are several time travel videos that used to garner millions of views on online spaces. There is a YouTube channel named Apex TV, known for streaming videos featuring self-proclaimed time travelers. However, skeptics assure that these videos are all fabricated with the help of amateur actors.