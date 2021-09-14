Despite the lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth is real, and governments are intentionally covering up the reality to avoid public panic. To substantiate this theory, these alien enthusiasts often put forward examples of UFO sightings and extraterrestrial abduction testimonials. And now, one such alien abduction testimonials have gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that the presence of an advanced extraterrestrial civilization on the blue plane could be real.

The victim says aliens implanted a chip in his body

The mindblowing alien abduction testimonial has been shared by a US resident named Steve Colbern during the Coast to Coast show. Colbern claimed that aliens have abducted him in a UFO more than a hundred times, and it forced him to dedicate his life to researching alien life, ultimately resulting in the breakdown of his marriage. He added that aliens had inserted a chip in his body.

"He used a long instrument that was like a piece of stainless steel tubing that had a fibre-optic inside that transmitted ultraviolet light and had a device on the end that would dispense the implants and put them into the subject," said Colbern.

Colbern also made it clear that the alien abduction changed the perspective of his life. The victim even claimed that his wife also experienced similar events, and it resulted in their divorce. He also lost his job after the company tried to inspect the implant.

"My wife was not too pleased finding out about this and blamed me for it. I think that was pretty unfair, but that's just how people react; it destroys relationships routinely," added Colbern, Daily Star reports.

The authenticity of alien abduction stories

There are several alien abduction stories on the internet, and most of them seem planned hoaxes. However, there are some compelling stories that still remain unanswered.

A few weeks back, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) researcher Chris Jones had claimed that alien abduction stories shared by people from different nooks of the planet could be real.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Jones.