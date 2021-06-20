Abbie Bela, a British woman has bizarrely claimed that she was abducted by an alien group in an unidentified flying object (UFO). Adding up to the mystery, the woman also added that she fell in love with an advanced alien who hails from the Andromeda galaxy.

The woman who is in love with an alien

Abbie Bela revealed that she was abducted by a group of aliens from her bedroom window this month. The woman who is also an actress claimed that her alien soul mate is better than any man on earth. Abbie added that she is waiting for her next date with the alien lover.

"I am sick of men from Earth. I joked online about wanting an alien to abduct me. I then started dreaming every night of white light. One night, a voice in my dream said, 'Wait in the usual spot'. The next evening, I sat next to my open window. As I drifted to sleep, a flying saucer appeared outside. There was a bright green beam which transported me to the UFO," said Abbie, Daily Star reports.

Abbie claimed that the aliens she met were similar to humans, but they were very tall and slender. She also made it clear that her first encounter with aliens lasted only for 20 minutes, and she was returned safely to her home. The British woman is now waiting for the aliens' next visit as she is planning to visit the Andromeda galaxy with them.

Another sensational alien abduction story

A few weeks back, Paula Smith, another British woman had also shared a similar alien abduction story. Paula claimed that she was abducted by aliens during her childhood, and it has continued ever since.

According to Paula, aliens abducted her more than 50 times and revealed that the UFO had the shape of a boomerang with lights on its edges.

"I remember trying to run but it felt like the ground was quicksand, like sinking into the ground, then everything went black. According to my family, I had been missing for four hours, but I have no recollection of what actually went on. Ever since, the experiences haven't stopped. I've been taken from my bedroom window and my bed," said Smith.