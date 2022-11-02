Debates surrounding alien existence are undoubtedly one of the hottest talking topics on online spaces. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists strongly argue that an advanced extraterrestrial species is already there on earth, and to substantiate their views, they often cite examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world.

And now, a spooky image captured from Google Earth has gone viral on online spaces. These images show an alien-like figure sitting in the rear seats of a silver-coloured car.

The images soon grabbed the eyeballs of conspiracy theorists, and some of them started claiming that grey aliens are planning to invade earth.

According to reports, these images were captured by a Google Earth user named Crystal Patterson.

CrystalPatterson, GoogleEarth user, claims spotted an ‘alien’ in back seat of a passing car. Happened days ago in Mapleton, Maine, USA, which is said be UFO hot spot. She was at that time looking at street using imaging platform in some context. Left to viewer believe or not. pic.twitter.com/i5mr8JGvMi — mohamala Vijaya Raghava (@raghava838) October 26, 2022

"Can someone please tell me what I'm looking at in the backseat? The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background," said Patterson, Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, skeptics have dismissed these claims surrounding alien existence, and they assured that these pictures are fake.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real.

In an interview, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced alien civilization.

He also hinted at the existence of a galactic federation and added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where extraterrestrials and humans meet together.