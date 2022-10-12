As Russia continues invading Ukraine, several people have reported UFO sightings across the nation's capital Kyiv and in several other regions.

A few weeks back, several people in Ukraine reported seeing the infamous tic-tac UFO sighting in the skies, while some others claimed to have seen multiple UFOs flying in a triangular formation in the skies of Kyiv.

Some other reports claimed that several Russian tanks were wiped out by UFOs, and several people believe that aliens are helping people in Ukraine.

Top physicist has the answer

As the number of UFO sightings increase in Ukraine, several people approached physicist Avi Loeb to give an explanation for these events.

The Harvard expert, however, partially ruled out alien activities in the skies and made it clear that the flying objects appearing in the skies could be most probably of terrestrial origin.

"I am not sure what to make of the report. Ukraine is in a military conflict with a lot of human-made activity in the sky. This must introduce a lot of noise for any search for objects that are not human-made. In science, we aim to maximize the signal-to-noise ratio, and so Ukraine would be the last place on Earth where I would initiate UAP studies," said Loeb, Daily Star reports.

Alien mystery continues

Even though space agencies like NASA have been searching for alien life for decades, the scientific community has not succeeded to find concrete evidence substantiating the presence of extraterrestrials.

However, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien existence is real, and they argue that governments all across the world are covering up facts about extraterrestrials fearing public panic.

Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also once talked about alien existence on earth. In an interview, Eshed claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced alien species.

He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars, where aliens and human representatives meet each other.