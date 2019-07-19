Popular conspiracy theorist Bob Lazar has urged people to stay away from Area 51, the secret US military base in the Nevada desert. Lazar, who initially shot to fame in 1989 following his unbelievable claims about the US Air Force working hand-in-glove with extraterrestrial aliens, made it clear that people who plan to raid Area 51 will not find any aliens or alien technology.

"I have to comment on this 'Storm Area 51' thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up. This is a misguided idea. Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there," wrote Bob Lazar on his Instagram page.

Bob Lazar also warned people that they may get shot if they try to infiltrate into the military base. He claimed that site S4 base, where alien experiments were conducted, might have been moved.

"The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it's possible it's no longer being used for the project. I do not support this 'movement'. The last time someone tried to get into Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject - science and technology. That is what would immediately change the world we live in," added Bob Lazar.

Area 51 has been the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists for years and they believe that American military scientists are conducting experiments based on reverse engineering with the help of aliens.

A few weeks back, Matty Roberts, a California resident, had sarcastically opened a Facebook event page called 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop us All.' The page went viral on social media platforms and more than 1.5 million people have already expressed their interest to attend the event on September 20.

In the meantime, the US Air Force has warned people not to participate in this internet joke. They also made it clear that any illegal entry in the area is highly discouraged.