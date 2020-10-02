Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that Mars was once home to an advanced alien civilization. According to these conspiracy theorists, Mars became a barren land, after an unexpected event turned things upside down in the Martian surface. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed researcher from Taiwan has claimed to have discovered the Holy Bible on Mars.

Waring's alien discovery

Waring, on his website, UFO Sightings Daily, claimed that the Bible was discovered from an image captured by NASA's probe. In his recent post, Waring claimed that this discovery was made long back in 2015, but he has once again revisited it to make people aware of alien existence on the Red Planet.

"This one is of special interest in that it resembles an old family bible. Such a discovery is a sign that religion is not just a human thing, but an unlimited thing that we share across the universe. I also believe that Pope Francis, who has astronomers inside the Vatican, would also be interested in such a discovery. Such a discovery could only strengthen such religious beliefs. Proof that aliens believe in religion" wrote Waring on his website

How pareidolia misleads Waring?

Most of the discoveries made by Waring have made many people believe that alien life is real on Mars. However, skeptics dismiss Waring's findings, and they claim that most of the findings made by Waring are cases of pareidolia.

In the image where Waring has claimed to have discovered the Holy Bible, there are several other similar structures, which are similar to the book-like object. According to skeptics, pareidolia is misleading Waring, as the Holy Bible on the Martian surface is nothing but a weird-shaped rock.