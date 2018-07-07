An amateur astronomer recently submitted an eerie video for an investigation to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and this strange clip is now the sensational debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The eerie clip shows the shadow of a flying saucer-like object on the lunar surface as if an object was flying above the moon, casting its shadow on the ground.

"I was using my telescope to see the moon and many objects appear in my video. After reviewing them I saw the craft," wrote the astronomer in the video submitted to MUFON.

The video gained popularity after it was shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania'. The clip which was uploaded on July 5, 2018 has already racked up more than 6,500 views, and viewers were quick to speculate what it could be.

Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that alien life is a reality, and made it clear that advanced extraterrestrial civilizations are living on the moon. These conspiracy theorists claim that Trump's recent cancellation of the lunar mission is due to alien warnings. As per these theorists, aliens have warned humans never to go back there, and if it happens, the world will face unexpected deadly consequences.

A YouTube user named English Patriot commented that the object spotted in the video could be Trump's space force.

Another YouTuber Carlmindtrex revealed that the shadow is cast by the alleged secret military craft TR-3B flying above the moon.

However, skeptics argue that there is no anomaly in the video, and they believe that swamp gas is often misunderstood as spacecraft.

"Possibly a mirage due to gases in the air, although theirs stuff flying in and out of these planet's and they are ghost-like, so the stuff the size of airliners hopefully won't hit out planet for another 100 years or so but the biggest concern right now is an enormous blast from the sun that will wipe all the vegetation out and our very existence," commented Don Cornell.

This is not the first time that strange objects are being captured from the lunar surface. On April 22, 2018, another amateur astronomer captured the visual of three UFOs flying in formation above the moon.