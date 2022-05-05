Space agencies like NASA and other entities like SETI have long been searching for potential alien life that might be thriving in the distant nooks of the universe. Even though humans have not succeeded in finding conclusive evidence of alien existence, the search still continues using different exploring methods.

And now, the most recent attempt from NASA to initiate the first contact seems similar to the synopsis of a sci-fi comedy.

NASA's crazy attempt

NASA scientists intend to launch naked human images into space in the hopes of enticing aliens to our planet. Scientists have combined a digitised snapshot of a drawing of a naked man and woman next to a DNA representation. In an attempt to appear more welcoming, the man and woman are seen waving in the image.

The image was revealed by NASA scientists as part of research titled "Beacon in the Galaxy" (BITG). The BITG project's principal goal is to convey a message to any alien civilizations that may exist.

According to scientists, the digitized artwork of a naked man and woman waving hello could help humankind make contact with extraterrestrials. Scientists have attempted to display gravity in addition to nude individuals and a DNA representation. All of this adds up to a new binary-coded message that can be transmitted into space. A binary-coded message, according to scientists, is the most likely to be understood by aliens.

A universal means of communication

In their analysis, the researchers stated, "Though the concept of mathematics in human terms is potentially unrecognizable to extra-terrestrial intelligence, binary is likely universal across all intelligence."

"Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or space."

"The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication, followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface."

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens have already visited the earth, and the government has made the first contact. To substantiate their views, they cite the examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world.