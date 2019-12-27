Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens once lived on Mars and a natural disaster might have wiped out life from the Red Planet's surface. Adding up the heat to these controversial claims, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien hunter, has claimed to have spotted the alphabet 'B' on Mars.

Alphabet B spotted in Curiosity Rover image

Scott C Waring, on his website, claimed that he has spotted the bizarre structure from one of the images captured by NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover.

"While searching through a Mars photo I found a rugged area of terrain that seemed to have been dug up from mining. Then I found a huge structure along a hillside, with other structures nearby. There was also the capital letter B on a hillside. The B might be an entire word in their language or an important symbol. This is absolute proof that intelligent aliens lived, thrived and died on Mars," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also uploaded a video on YouTube detailing his findings and it has already gone viral. After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories to explain the bizarre structure on Mars.

"It also looks like a 13. Could be the number of a base," commented Jenn Wojack, a YouTube user.

"Any sane mind knows that NASA is not sending all these probes and landers to Mars for years to just dig up dirt. We've spent more time on Mars than the moon for some reason," commented Mick Welch, another YouTuber.

Waring's humble request to Donald Trump

In many of his previous posts, Scott C Waring had claimed that NASA, the United States space agency has turned obsolete and are not capable enough to unveil the mysteries surrounding alien life.

A few months back, after discovering a fossil-like structure on Mars, Waring requested Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring also claimed that he will uncover all the secrets surrounding alien life if he gets a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.