The Met Gala returned in 2024 even better and bigger. And it was some Indian names making the noise this year. From Alia Bhatt to Sabyasachi, let's take a look at Indian celebs who cast a spell on the world with their Met Gala looks.

Alia Bhatt: The National Award winner made sure her Met Gala look this year overpowered her look from Met Gala debut last year. Alia cast a spell on foreign media and celebs with her Sabyasachi saree that featured beadwork, fringes, hand embroidery and stone work. Based on the colour palette of water, earth and sky; the saree made sure all eyes were on the diva.

Isha Ambani: The Ambani - Piramal honcho opted for a custom made Rahul Mishra saree-gown that came with a long train. The attire titled 'river of life' had delicate floral motifs, butterflies, and dragonflies to go with the theme. The saree gown was adorned with thread embroidery, rhinestones, sequins, bugle beads, zari, kundan and many more embellishments.

Sabyasachi: India's favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee also made his Met Gala debut this year. Winning praise for Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, Sabyasachi made sure to dazzle the world with his own stylish debut. The designer wore an embroidered cotton duster coat and layered it up with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds.

Sudha Reddy: Hyderabad-based Indian billionaire, Sudha Reddy, made heads turn in a dreamy outfit by Tarun Tahliani. The ivory silk dress paired up with her own exquisite jewellery collection grabbed the limelight.

Natasha Poonawalla: The socialite and philanthropist wore a gown from the shelves of John Galliano. Apart from the beautiful outfit, what also stole everyone's attention was the striking sky-high platform Christian Louboutins.