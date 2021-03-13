From just being known as Neena Gupta – Vivian Richards' daughter to dominating the fashion world with her art, Masaba Gupta has come a long way. From being just a newbie designer to judging reality shows and featuring in a Netflix series of her own name and story; Masaba's journey has been inspirational.

After establishing herself as a successful designer, Masaba has now turned herself into a model too. The diva, recently turned muse for designer Sabyasachi and the pictures are every bit of a vision you'd expect it to be!

With minimal make-up and traditional jewellery, Masaba recently graced the cover of a travel magazine. She did utmost justice to the beautiful creations of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Even mother Neena Gupta couldn't stop herself from praising the divine pictures!

In the recent pictures, we can see Masaba Gupta has not only lost oodles of weight but also oozing oomph and glamour. Masaba has often spoken about her looks and body in interviews and how she was "different from the rest".

"Nobody likes a chick with muscles. But I love it. I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete, utter love with my genetics - I've had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days," Masaba had said in an Instagram post.

Talking about how she continued working out, the diva said, "I am not overweight or underweight or dieting (and thankful for the food on my plate) I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done."