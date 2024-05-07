Alia Bhatt was every bit of a sensation as she dazzled the red carpet at the Met gala. Alia cast an enchanting spell in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, acing the theme of Garden of Time—an ode to art and eternity. Alia's outfit incorporated hand embroidery, stone and fringe work and some beadwork. The beautiful creation was coloured in the palettes of nature comprising of the sky, sea and earth. With the hair and the makeup too, the team decided to go vintage and carefree.

Celebs going gaga

And what is the result? Not just the Indian media; even the foreign media couldn't stop shouting and screaming Alia's name. Back home too, celebs have been going gaga over Bhatt's look. As soon as Alia dropped the picture, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Insane insane insane." Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh mein Gott. So so pretty". Neetu Kapoor shared Alia's picture and wrote, "Fabulous." Sophie Choudhry commented, "Ethereal." Sharvari Wagh wrote, "How Stunning!"

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Like a beautiful Painting" and Shaheen Bhatt called her a "Woodland princess." Vijay Varma commented, "Drop dead gorgeous" and Zoya Akhtar called her "Beauts". Mrunal Thakur, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Amrita Khanvillkar and many more celebs dropped comments on Alia's pics.

Alia talks about the outfit

"It was a call to the Garden of Time—an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own," Alia wrote while sharing pictures.

"Creating this has been quite an experience—fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," she further added.