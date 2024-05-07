Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala a custom-made sabhyasachi saree. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt looks elegant and breathtakingly as she represents India globally wearing a Indian traditional ethnic saree.

Apart from fine work made with gemstones, Alia Bhatt's massive train covered almost the entire red carpet as she walked up the MET stairs. Keeping with this year's theme inspired by J.G Ballard's The Garden of Time, the actor's ethereal long train featured florals delicately hand-embroidered using silk floss, glass beading and semi-precious gemstones.

Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailed the theme at the #MetGala tonight, showcasing how it's done!!

Alia beamed with joy as she walked the red carpet in an ethereal saree. She tied her hair in a bun and looked like a garden fairy.

The jewellery hairband matched her drop earrings too.

Before making her appearance on the red carpet, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, "The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making."

Alia Bhatt added, "What drew me to this look was the sheer audacity of how it merges traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics. Sabyasachi, known for his dedication to bringing old-world charm and modern sophistication together, seemed like the perfect choice to encapsulate the theme of this year's Met Gala."

Alia Bhatt's pictures stormed the internet the minute she made her appearance at Me Gala 2024, fans were in awe of her beauty.

One of them wrote, "No ONE comes close to this."

Another added, "Ate this look. No one could have done better."

A comment also read, "My God, I screamed when I saw her!!!.."

Another wrote, "She looks like a fairy.."

However, eagle-eyed Redditors drew comparisons between Alia Bhatt's Met Gala saree and the one donned by Deepika Padukone at the Marathi Filmfare Awards in 2017, both of which were designed by Sabyasachi.

Despite the major similarities, Alia Bhatt's saree and detailed work in gems took 163 craftsmen 1905 hours to create and the final look definitely has made us awestruck.

A section of denizens didn't stop here, they even shared how her saree is also similar to Katrina Kaif's wedding saree.

Alia took to social media and shared a slew of pictures and in a caption described her timeless saree.

Alia also shared her picture on Instagram and wrote, "Met set go."