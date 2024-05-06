Internet has found a new crush and it is not Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor, nor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, but Saif's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his debut on Instagram.

The moment he shared his first snap on social media, actor and stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first one to welcome him.

Apart from Kareena, Ibrahim's sister actor Sara Ali Khan among others has also welcomed him by posting heart-warming messages.

The star kid is yet to make his debut in films but is quite popular among social media and is paparazzi's favourite, Ibrahim is often seen interacting with paps. A section of netizens are reminded of Saif's 90s and early 2000s look as they see Ibrahim. The star kid has a similar jawline to his father during his younger days, the smile and charming persona of Ibrahim often leave the netzines in awe.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is currently in Florida to attend the Miami Grand Prix. Recently, he met Formula One racing driver Charles Leclerc in Miami. The star kid took to his Instagram handle to share a few pics with Charles Leclerc during his Miami trip.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares pictures with Formula 1 racer Charles Leclerc; Kareena reacts

By looking at his pics one can see Ibrahim and Charles having a great time together. In one pic, both were seen giggling. A video of Charles Leclerc greeting Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Ferrari hospitality has also gone viral on social media.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper as he wore the Ferrari jersey. He captioned the pictures, "I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver @charles_leclerc @pumaindia."

As soon as these pictures made their way to social media, fans recalled Saif's role in the film Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which Saif Ali Khan played a car racer. They travelled back in time and wondered if one could expect a Ta Ra Rum Pum sequel.

Amid several fan comments, it was Kareena's comment that grabbed eyeballs.

Bebo channelised her inner POO and wrote, Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago "

A user wrote, "Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?"

While another wrote, "Should've told him that you are the son of the best driver around the globe—RV!!!!"

The third user mentioned, "Ta Ra Rum Pum Sequel when??" and "Of course, he thought RV came back from retirement."

The fourth user mentioned, "Hahaha, this made me think of Saif's Tara Rum Pum."

Work front

Ibrahim is set to share the screen with Kajol in his first film, Sarzameen. He is also collaborating with Khushi Kapoor on a rom-com.