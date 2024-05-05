Love in the stands: Anushka Sharma can't stop blushing as Virat Kohli gives flying kiss, lovingly gestures wife after RCB's win

Remember the time when Virat Kohli credited his lady luck Anushka Sharma for all the good things happening in his life. This is exactly what happened on Saturday night when RCB won against GT, and guess what Virat's lady luck and wife actor Anushka Sharma in the stands to watch the RCB vs GT match.

Anushka watches RCB match in Bengaluru

The RCB vs GT was held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The cameras captured different expressions of Anushka in the stands. Anushka was joyfully reacting to every move made by Virat.

Anushka's reaction to Virat Kohli surviving a runout to smiling and clapping as Virat hit back-to-back sixes. The proud wife was indeed a cameraman's delight as well as Virat's.

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli survived a run out. pic.twitter.com/BcSl7kUE8L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2024

Several videos and pictures have thronged on social media.

No fine should be imposed for this flying kiss to Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/FQkGykXOey — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 4, 2024

Virat Kohli dismissed Shahrukh Khan during RCB's game against GT. Cameron Green reacted to Kohli's fieldwork and was left impressed by the star RCB player. Green gave a flying kiss to Kohli after his 'bulls-eye' of a direct hit.

Kohli followed it up with a flying-kiss gesture with went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli's priceless reaction towards Anushka Sharma after won yesterday's match. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/zIAvZJsqXs — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 5, 2024

A section of netizens were of the view that Virat was seen giving a flying kiss to his wife seated in the stands.

Anushka Sharma in the stands. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/7QWPGOsskD — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 4, 2024

However, Virat didn't quite literally give Anushka flying kissing rather he was seen gesturing to his wife and saying something to him.

Anushka was seen blushing as she saw Virat talking to her in sign language.

Anushka Sharma in the Chinnaswamy stadium. pic.twitter.com/zzNbmNY9Zv — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 4, 2024

Anushka Sharma rang in her 36th birthday on May 1, Wednesday with Virat and his fellow RCB mates. In a picture shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Faf du Plessis shared a sneak peek of Anushka's intimate party.

On Anushka's birthday, Virat dropped a slew of photos on his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday, my love. You are the light in our world. We love you so much."

Work front

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.